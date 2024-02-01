Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $860.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

