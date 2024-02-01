Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 598,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.16 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

