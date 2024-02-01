New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 156,936 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $74,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 75,002.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,802 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $258.70 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.43 and a 1-year high of $272.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

