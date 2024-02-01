New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,119 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Gartner worth $70,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $457.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.