New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $67.51 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.92% of Guidewire Software worth $67,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

