Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

