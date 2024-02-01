New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $66,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 67.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

