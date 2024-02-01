New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,546 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $63,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,161 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,694 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.