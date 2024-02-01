Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Equifax worth $58,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Equifax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Equifax by 15.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,419,000 after buying an additional 178,224 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 177.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $244.34 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.73.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

