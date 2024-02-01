New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.92 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $56,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.