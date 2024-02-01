Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $52,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Copart by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

