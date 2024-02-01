New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $50,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $373.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.95 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

