Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 14,243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

