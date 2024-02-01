Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $392.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $399.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.01 and a 200-day moving average of $350.54. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

