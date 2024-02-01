Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 78 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

