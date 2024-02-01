A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Down to $81.33

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.33, but opened at $78.76. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 152,699 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

