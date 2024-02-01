Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $37.09

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $35.90. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 311,212 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

