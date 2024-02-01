VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Gap Down to $306.64

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $306.64, but opened at $293.84. VanEck Oil Services ETF shares last traded at $295.63, with a volume of 206,758 shares trading hands.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,855,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,894,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.