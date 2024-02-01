Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $68.52

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $65.03. Valaris shares last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 736,257 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Valaris Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Valaris by 8.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Valaris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

