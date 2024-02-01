JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.13. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,036,908 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 127,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

