Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.38

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $26.52. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 37,444 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $578.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

