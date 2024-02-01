Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Down to $51.03

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.03, but opened at $43.00. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 449,676 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

