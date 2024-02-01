Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.