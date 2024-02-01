Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $17.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

CSL opened at $314.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $322.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,527,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

