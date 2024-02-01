Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently:

1/23/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$64.00 to C$63.00.

1/16/2024 – Teck Resources was given a new C$64.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$63.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Teck Resources was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.81 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

