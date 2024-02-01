Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 37.55 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.48) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ASL stock opened at GBX 1,350.45 ($17.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,269.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.37. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,126 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,428 ($18.15).

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.04 ($37,931.66). Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

