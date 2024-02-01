Marathon Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Marathon Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

