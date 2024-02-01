H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after buying an additional 602,289 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

