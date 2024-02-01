Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PIM opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.39.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
