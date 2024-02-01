Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PIM opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

