Needham & Company LLC Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $71.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BSX opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

