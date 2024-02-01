NWF Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.52. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.