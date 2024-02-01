GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,585.40 ($20.16) on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60). The stock has a market cap of £65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,488.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,448.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.91).

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,811.34). Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

