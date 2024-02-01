Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shell Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,504.50 ($31.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,505.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,522.90. The company has a market cap of £163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 741.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.61).

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,932.56 ($37.28).

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.