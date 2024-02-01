Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.3% during the third quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,259,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,171.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 708,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

WBD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

