Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

