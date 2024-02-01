Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $937,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $268.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average of $243.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

