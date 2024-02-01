Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $966,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.