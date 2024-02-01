Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,853 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

