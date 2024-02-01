Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $895.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $573.71 and a 1 year high of $922.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.