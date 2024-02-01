Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 3.9%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.36 and last traded at $126.36. Approximately 24,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 263,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.