Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

