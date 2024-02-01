Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Wabash National stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $6,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $7,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

