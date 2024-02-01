Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.