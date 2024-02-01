Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

