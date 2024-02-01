Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Revvity Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

