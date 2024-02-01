MAP Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $2.28 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $208.12 million and $2.28 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
MAP Protocol Token Profile
MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,834,990,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
