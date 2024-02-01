DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,295.44

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $21,295.44 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05310571 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,178.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

