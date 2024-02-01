UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of UBS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

