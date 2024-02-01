NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $228.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $210.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

