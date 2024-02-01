Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

