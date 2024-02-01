Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $117.56

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,662. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.